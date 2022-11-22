Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Unity has integrated a verified Web3 software development kit (SDK) built for the Tezos blockchain on the Unity Asset Store.

The announcement marks the first blockchain SDK co-developed with Unity in a new initiative to cultivate Web3 game development.

The Tezos SDK gives game developers a path to focus on Web3 gaming with a complete kit that empowers them to do things like connect to a Tezos blockchain wallet.

Using the wallet-pairing feature of the SDK, developers can allow users to authenticate using their Tezos blockchain credentials. Players can securely authenticate themselves in a game, sign blockchain transactions, gain access to all on-chain assets, and use cryptocurrency to purchase services, features, or in-game assets, Tezos said.

The SDK also enables game developers to capture data on the Tezos blockchain, such as checking which features of the game or in-game assets the user owns. Importantly, users can manage the storage of their assets via smart contracts or call off-chain views, creating access to any data stored in the blockchain.

And the SDK enables developers to call smart contracts. Games will be able to generate calls to Tezos smart contracts, to be signed by the user, which open the limitless possibilities of smart contracts on Tezos. From simple transactions such as purchasing extra features using cryptocurrency, to generating in-game assets based on achievements, this feature will allow users to trade on public marketplaces, transfer in-game assets, or participate in multi-game challenges.

And Tezos said that it enables true ownership of in-game assets. Through the SDK, users will be able to own and easily verify the authenticity of the in-game assets via the Tezos blockchain. Signing data through smart contracts enables games to prompt users to verify the authenticity of data signed by other users.

The Tezos SDK supports Desktop, Android, iOS and browsers. Beyond allowing game developers to interact with the Tezos blockchain, this SDK is targeted at any app developer making a Tezos decentralized application (dApp).

“We are thrilled to see the release of this SDK in collaboration with Unity, bringing Web3 gaming to the most popular game development platform,” said Jeremy Foo, global head of gaming at Trilitech, in a statement. “This is the first comprehensive blockchain SDK co-developed with Unity, providing game developers with an easy-to-use, complete solution for adding a wide range of Web3 features that will make the game more fun for players.”

The co-developed Web3 SDK between Unity and the Tezos ecosystem is among the first of its kind to be added to the Unity Asset Store and demonstrates growing momentum for gamers to build on the future-proof blockchain.

Unlike traditional proof-of-work blockchains, Tezos’ proof-of-stake mechanism is an energy-efficient approach to securing its network, ensuring that new applications and games built on Tezos don’t drive unnecessarily high energy consumption, the company said.

Tezos is one of the blockchains with on-chain governance, allowing community members to propose upgrades to the protocol to constantly evolve and meet the needs of its users without disrupting or splitting the network.

Popular gaming companies and organizations currently building on Tezos include Ubisoft, CCP Games (Eve Online), esports teams Team Vitality and Misfits Gaming Group, and indie Beat Em’ up style games like Blockxer and others.