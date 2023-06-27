Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Unity today revealed two new AI-based products for creators to enhance their real-time 3D (RT3D) content. The two products are called Sentis and Muse and are currently available in closed beta, with plans to launch them globally later this year. In addition, Unity also announced it’s launching a dedicated AI marketplace in the Asset Store that offers several other tools for creators.

Sentis is a cross-platform runtime inference solution, meaning that it can embed AI models into any Unity project without creators having to worry about high latency. Muse is a set of tools that help users make RT3D content easily and more efficiently. At the moment, one of those tools is Unity Muse Chat, which lets users find information and answers to support questions in documentation by typing a prompt in a chat box.

Marc Whitten, SVP of Unity Create Solutions, told GamesBeat more about the new products: “Our AI vision is about two main benefits. First one is about accessibility. Can you make it easier for people to have access to tools and techniques for them to be able to build a game? The second is around productivity. Can professionals make great games faster and better, and do all the things that they’re trying to do to fill the incredible amounts of content that gamers demand?”

The new AI marketplace, similarly, features several tools that assist in game and asset creation. These include Leonardo AI for rapid game asset creation, Convai for AI-based characters and Zibra AI for VFX and physics creation.

Whitten added, “It’s important to us to provide access to a variety of tools for developers to test and decide what works for them. From Gen AI tools that accelerate asset development, to ML/AI solutions enhanced workflows to behavioral AI tools to enhance behaviors in game worlds, from pathfinding and enemy logic to NPC responsiveness.”