Unity announced this week that it’s launching a beta program for visionOS that offers access to Unity PolySpatial. As part of a partnership with Apple, developers can use Unity’s editor to build experiences for the Apple Vision Pro headset. They can port existing apps and games or create new ones in the editor and preview it directly to the Vision Pro.

Ralph Hauwert, Unity’s SVP & GM of Unity Runtime, Editor and Ecosystems, said, “We’re thrilled to be working with Apple so our ecosystem of millions of game and app developers can bring their Unity apps to this exciting new platform. With Unity PolySpatial, we are making it more efficient and streamlined for developers to create all new immersive experiences using the Editor they know and love. This is core to our promise of enabling developers to create once and ship anywhere.”

Mike Rockwell, Apple’s VP of its Vision Products Group, said in a statement, “Unity-based apps and games run natively on Apple Vision Pro, so they have access to groundbreaking visionOS features including low latency pass-through and high-resolution rendering. This enables Unity developers to take full advantage of the powerful and unique capabilities of Apple Vision Pro. We can’t wait to see what incredible experiences are created.”

According to Unity, the visionOS beta eases the process for developers to port their content to new spatial environments. Developer Triband is already using PolySpatial to bring its title What the Golf? to Vision Pro. Developers can sign up for the beta with Unity now.