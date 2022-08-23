Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Unknown Worlds, the developer behind Subnautica, announced their latest game, Moonbreaker, at Gamescom 2022. Krafton will publish the new title, which launches in early access on September 29.

Moonbreaker is a tabletop-style deckbuilding RPG, in which players can collect, paint, and battle their own miniatures. It features turn-based conflict with more than 50 playable characters. Its painting tools are extensive, designed to imitate the real-world feeling of painting miniatures.

Charlie Cleveland, Unknown Worlds' game director, said in statement, "Moonbreaker was born out of a natural passion for tabletop gaming many of us share at Unknown Worlds."