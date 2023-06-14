Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Unstoppable Domains, a platform for user-owned digital identity, has teamed up with MetaRides Racing to launch a racing game with non-fungible token (NFT) cars.

MetaRides Racing is a blockchain-based multiplayer racing project, developed by former Need for Speed game makers at Electronic Arts. The partners will make a racing game that will offer players interoperability between dozens of metaverses — or car worlds — through unique NFT cars.

MetaRides Racing is a decentralized 3D racing game that aims to break the barriers between various metaverses by building digital dealerships and offering interoperable collectible NFT-based vehicles across numerous virtual worlds.

The new NFT cars will allow Unstoppable domain holders to represent their identities with the latest in interoperable digital car collectibles – including unique colors, body styles, and license plates with Web3 domain endings like .x, .crypto and .nft.

An early access version of the game features a racing track set in a vibrant megapolis and its outskirts, with a fabulous supercar Zara, being released in three body styles exclusively for Unstoppable Domain domain holders. During the course of development, new exciting tracks and vehicles will be gradually introduced to the world of MetaRides Racing.

Unstoppable Domains is minting a lot of cars.

As the game matures, it will also feature robust multiplayer functionality, including matchmaking, an ability to invite friends, various teams, leaderboards, daily challenges, in-game economy, race nights, and much more.

“By partnering with Web3 industry leader Unstoppable Domains, MetaRides is expanding the scope of what’s possible in the blockchain gaming space,” said Mike Hurm, CEO of MetaRides, in a statement. “Blockchain technology is helping us take gaming to the next level, empowering gamers to fully own and freely transfer, sell, or exchange their assets across dozens of interoperable virtual worlds.”

MetaRides Racing is expected to be launched on Steam imminently, the world’s largest digital video games distribution platform. In the future, the developers plan to significantly expand the list of platforms where the game is available, including Epic Games Store mobile devices.

As it stands today, cars are one of the most popular types of NFT assets. Crypto enthusiasts have been willing to pay a lot for these car NFTs. For instance, Bugatti and Asprey have recently revealed their unique branded NFTs inscribed on the Bitcoin blockchain, with prices ranging from $20,000 to more than $200,000. To address this demand, Unstoppable Domains now allows users to connect their digital identities with the latest in interoperable digital car collectibles.

Thanks to the new partnership, MetaRides will be able to offer its interoperable high-quality racing cars to millions of Unstoppable Domains holders, advancing the companies’ joint mission to provide everyone with their own digital identity that can be linked to unique vehicle NFTs. As part of this collaboration, Unstoppable Domains will be featured on cars’ chassis’ branding, including tailored license plates.

To ensure large-scale interoperability of its NFT-based racing cars, MetaRides is currently collaborating with nearly 60 different metaverse platforms, including Income Island, Frenzland, Beyond Earth, XSpectar, Lunar One, Cyber Realm, EntertainM, XVerse, BloomVerse, and many more.

MetaRides Racing is a decentralized 3D game.

Ahead of the launch, MetaRides will release an open edition mint of one million unique, Unstoppable-branded car NFTs, featuring multiple colors and body styles (base, sport and race), as well as an Unstoppable blue garage NFT. The Unstoppable community will also be able to showcase their NFT cars in a special MetaRides section of their Profile page and earn exclusive badges for collecting MetaRides car NFTs.

“MetaRides provides a perfect example of the revolutionary new features that Web3 brings to the gaming world, many of which were simply unfeasible for traditional web2 frameworks,” said Sandy Carter, chief operating officer at Unstoppable Domains, in a statement. “By connecting digital identity with raceable car NFTs, we’re introducing a new way for our community to connect directly with their passions and soon, to bring them across metaverse worlds.”

MetaRides Racing will also have its own in-game radio playing numerous songs and tracks composed by prominent web3 musicians. To further support their favorite creators, players can buy their NFT tracks directly from within the game.

Unstoppable Domains was founded in 2018 and it is a Web3 domain name provider and digital identity platform working to onboard the world onto Web3. MetaRides is the creator of fully interoperable digital vehicles, environments and assets for use in its multiplayer game, MetaRides Racing. It was started in 2022.