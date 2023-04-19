Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

The University of Southern California announced today that it’s holding its 7th Annual USC Games Expo Day on May 10. USC Games, the university’s game design program, plans to showcase the work of its up-and-coming developers. Hoyoverse, the company behind Genshin Impact, is supporting the event. This Expo Day is also the first to be held in-person on USC’s campus since 2019.

The Expo offers 60 student-made games, an esports tournament and a mini golf course on campus. Early in the day, the Expo will show a junior high and high school preview event for youngers students who might want to join the program. As usual, the event will close with a showcase of 10 games developed by the USC Games’ capstone course, the Advanced Games Program (AGP).

Danny Bilson, director of USC Games, said in a statement, “USC Games Expo Day is our flagship event to showcase the up-and-coming talent from our number one game design program. We’re thrilled to have the event return to in-person this year with more live activities to look forward to than ever before and we invite USC alumni and members of the community to meet the students shaping the future of the games industry.”

Jim Yang, president of Hoyoverse, added, “We are thrilled to see the renowned USC Games Expo returning to in-person format this year, bringing the vitality and creativity of promising designers and developers back on USC’s campus. As a committed supporter, HoYoverse is proud to partner with the prestigious USC Games Program this year and leverage this opportunity to nurture the growth of global gaming talent.”

The 10 games from the AGP included in the showcase are:

Birds Aren’t Real (PC)

Bloompunk (PC)

Bomb Buddies (Mobile iOS/Android)

Eye 4 Eye (PC)

Grandma Green (Mobile iOS/Android)

Blindsight: War of the Warden (PC)

Machine Heart (PC)

Manas (PC)

Neon City (PC)

Try Again (PC)