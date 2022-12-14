Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Utomik said its cloud gaming service is now available on Android devices, making Utomik cloud games more accessible to players.

The mission of the Eindhoven, The Netherlands-based company is to make games accessible to everyone, so now it will bring its app and more than 200 cloud games to Android.

This means that someone with an Android phone or tablet could play a high-end indie game that would ordinarily run on the PC.

To celebrate the Android debut, Utomik Cloud will be free during this weekend, giving everybody the chance to try the app and its 200+ games on Android out for themselves. Utomik will also release several beloved indie games to its cloud subscription during and after the free weekend.

Those Android users who sign up for a subscription after trying the app during the Utomik Cloud Free Weekend can enjoy a lifelong 50% discount on their plan.

The cloud service can be enjoyed through the personal plan for $9.55, or €8.99 (full price), and the four-person family plan for $13.80, or €12.99 (full price), per month.

Doki Tops of Utomik shows off cloud gaming on the Samsung Gaming Hub with Mike Lucero.

With the launch of Utomik Cloud on Android, a carefully selected number (200 or so) of the 1400-plus PC

games is made available on mobile devices (smartphones as well as tablets) that run Android 9 or higher and will continue to grow every month.

Utomik has only just recently released its app on Samsung and LG 2021/2022 smart TVs, and making their service available on Android as well marks the next step in their goal to give everyone a chance to experience gaming on any device and wherever they want.

More than 200 games can be enjoyed using an on-screen controller layout mapped to every game in the cloud gaming service. This collection can be played by connecting a controller to your Android device. For the other games, special touchscreen controls have been developed.

“For years, we at Utomik have been working to make gaming easier and more approachable for people from all walks of life,” said Utomik CEO Doki Tops, in a statement. “First, by taking away the need to invest in powerful but expensive hardware, and now by turning people’s mobile devices – which they already have – into gaming platforms with the help of Utomik Cloud. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved and look forward to our subscribers reaping the benefits of our hard work.”

Utomik said five new games will be released on Utomik Cloud for Android devices and Samsung and LG smart TVs. These games are Deliver us the Moon, Haven, Rogue Lords, RiME, and The Surge.

And Utomik subscribers can expect five more games in the week following the Free Weekend, namely Corpse Party, Wolfstride, Star Renegades, Reverie Knights Tactics, and Night Call.

Utomik’s cloud gaming service will initially support Android 9 and higher. It will run from 720p to 1080p depending on the device/screen size, with a target of 30fps to 60fps depending on the game type. With cloud gaming, Utomik offers an accessible gaming experience, allowing people to play whenever and wherever they’d like. Utomik Cloud is now available in the following countries, with many more to come:

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Croatia

Denmark

France

Germany

Hungary

Ireland

Italy

Luxembourg

Monaco

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

San Marino

Slovakia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States