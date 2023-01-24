Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Ubisoft’s Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, a sequel to a touching game about World War I, is launching exclusively on Netflix on January 31.

The sequel to the multi-award-winning Valiant Hearts: The Great War, is the first of three mobile games that Netflix and Ubisoft are bringing exclusively to Netflix.

Set during World War I, Valiant Hearts: Coming Home is a heartfelt emotional narrative game that follows four unsung heroes dealing with the overwhelming nature of war in a story about survival, sacrifice and friendship.

I played the first game, Valiant Hearts: The Great War, when it came out in 2014 and it was a heartbreaking story worthy of the historical background of World War I. Its comic book art style was happy, but the subject matter of the Great War was so very somber.

The second game pays tribute to the Harlem Hellfighters, the first African-American infantry unit to fight in World War I, who broke down racial barriers at home and abroad. Valiant Hearts: Coming Home, directed by the original core team from Valiant Hearts: The Great War, features a mix of exploration, puzzles and action as players find their way through this story of brotherhood and companionship.

In the game, you can become an unsung hero. Solve puzzles, fly above chaos and heal the wounded in this follow-up to the adventure game inspired by World War I. As World War I rages on, two brothers fight to survive the trenches and find each other again. Their paths will cross with new heroes who will share in the joy of reuniting and surviving the horrors of the Western Front.

This sequel will follow in the footsteps of the original game and continue to tell stories of ordinary people thrust into the extraordinary circumstances of World War I. It uses the same animated graphic novel-style art as the first title. Its environments range from the depths of the sea and the raging skies to the trenches of the Western Front. You can immerse yourself in an artistically unique experience.

Valiant Hearts: The Great War from 2014.

You’ll be able to play any of four heroes. As their destinies cross, you can help each of these characters survive the horrors of the trenches alongside their faithful canine companion.

The game will have a mix of exploration, action and puzzles. You can experience different types of gameplay as you progress through the story — solve puzzles, sneak through enemy lines, fly above the chaos, heal the wounded and even play music.

Your aim is to survive the Great War. In this fictional story, you will revisit historical locations and battles of World War I. Emerge from the sea into the middle of the Jutland naval battle, relive the Meuse-Argonne offensive and experience the long-awaited relief of the Armistice.

Perhaps most interesting of all, you can learn more about World War I. Historical facts and authentic pictures provide detailed information about key events during these tumultuous times, with a special focus on the Harlem Hellfighters.