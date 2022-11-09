Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Varjo announced today that its Reality Cloud platform now supports Unity and Unreal Engine-based projects. The two engines join Varjo’s growing suite of tools for creators who wish to make content for the cloud-based platform. It also supports Varjo’s previously announced human-eye resolution capabilities.

The addition of this support means that Unreal and Unity-based creations — usually quite demanding — could run on relatively low-powered devices via the Varjo Reality Cloud. Varjo CTO Urho Konttori told GamesBeat in a statement, “Now that Varjo Reality Cloud supports immersive experiences built with Unity and Unreal Engine, both developers and end users have access to the most powerful immersive streaming experience with support for the world’s most widely used 3D engines.”

Konttori went on, “Developers can create immersive VR or XR applications that can be easily deployed and kept up-to-date across their organization without the need to install and update files for local computers manually. Users have access to human-eye resolution VR and XR experiences anytime, anywhere with lower PC requirements than ever before with the simplicity of a one-click streaming solution.”

Varjo also recently announced it’s selling its Aero VR headsets in GameStops. It’s also working on broader support for the Varjo Reality Cloud platform across multiple devices.

Konttori added, “In early 2023, we’re planning to add support for other VR/XR hardware beyond our own portfolio of headsets to enable any user to stream powerful applications across popular iOS and Windows devices and other PC powered VR headsets. In the long run, our plan is to support untethered VR/AR headsets as well, making high-fidelity cloud streaming accessible from any device.”