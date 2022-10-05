Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Varjo announced a new partnership with GameStop. It will sell its Aero VR headset to North American buyers through the retailer’s site. The headset is available for pre-order now.

The company announced the Aero last year, describing it as “the best VR headset that anyone can get.” It’s marketed towards those who desire a high-end device, specifically “professionals, hardcore gamers, flight simulators and racing enthusiasts.” It has the price tag to reflect that — it costs $1,990, though GameStop and Varjo are currently offering it with a $50 discount.

Tristan Cotter, Varjo’s general manager of the Americas, said in a statement, “Professional-grade VR technology finally becoming easily available is a major milestone for the industry. Our goal with Varjo Aero is to bring the highest-resolution VR to as many gamers and power users as possible, and expanding the availability for North American consumers brings us many steps closer to that.”

GameStop is currently offering the Aero for pre-order on its website, where the official release date is listed as October 26. This is not the only way for private customers to buy the Aero, as it’s still available via Varjo’s online store.