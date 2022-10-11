Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Vela Games, the Irish-based studio founded by former Riot Games and Electronic Arts developers, announced its first game. The new title, called Evercore Heroes, is a competitive PvE multiplayer title set in a science-fantasy world.

In Evercore, players compete in teams of 4 to complete certain shared objectives. GamesBeat saw footage of the game in action during a hands-off preview. It plays similarly to a MOBA, as players must defend and charge their Evercore, a stationary magical node on the map. Vela revealed the first eight heroes in the preview event, which includes one tank, three support, and four damage-based characters. Vela plans to create several more heroes in the months to come.

Vela, which was founded in 2018, recently raised $3.1 million in funding specifically for player-first co-op games. According to Vela CEO Travis George, it’s realizing that plan with Evercore Heroes: “Vela’s vision is to inspire and unite gamers from around the world through play. We want play to feel rewarding, be skillful, but most importantly be a positive experience for all our players.”

Evercore Heroes will open up for player testing on October 13. The developers did not specify the platforms on which the game would be available.