Partnership will span various gaming events, interviews and online series highlighting games industry insights

San Francisco, CA, March 17, 2023 – VentureBeat and GamesBeat, a leading technology media platform, is announcing a comprehensive 2023 partnership with Xsolla, a global video game commerce company. The partnership will be driven by VentureBeat’s branded content studio, VentureBeat Lab (VB Lab), and will span various gaming events, livestreamed interviews, video series, and highlighting the latest trends and insights, all with data to help the overall industry.

The 2023 partnership starts at the March Game Developers Conference (GDC), with GamesBeat’s senior writer Dean Takahashi interviewing Xsolla President Chris Hewish live from the GDC floor to discuss his perspectives as we enter another unique phase of our maturing industry.The interview will be livestreamed on GamesBeat.com on March 23 at 10 am PT. Following, at 11am PT, GamesBeat writer Jordan Fragen will interview Jen Premisler, Mastercard’s Senior Vice President of Fintech & Segment Solutions, and Berkley Egenes, Xsolla Chief Marketing Officer about creating more rewarding ways for players to pay in gaming.

Throughout 2023, VentureBeat will live stream three more topical interviews with Xsolla as part of “GamesBeat Live Updates” presented by VB Lab. Xsolla also will be a strategic partner at GamesBeat’s flagship event, GamesBeat Summit, “The Next Level”, in-person May 22-23 live in L.A., hosting a private roundtable, and a main-stage presentation on the newest gaming insights. The Summit also will explore how the industry is moving to a new level where agility and adaptability are crucial for success, with other topics including business models, monetization strategies, and predictions for our growing future.

“Teaming up with VB Lab at VentureBeat and GamesBeat is an important partnership to help us share our story and vision for the future of the video game industry,” says Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing Officer, Xsolla. “By partnering with one of the most innovative media platforms, we can shape the story on the importance of making games available to everyone worldwide. We are excited to collaborate and to share the vision for the future of what is possible in the video game and fintech industry.”

Throughout the year, VentureBeat will feature Xsolla in a number of VB Spotlights (custom webinars) on topics of importance to developers and monetization of their games. The goal is to provide insights and best practices for growth.

​​”VB Lab represents our innovative process of how we work with our strategic partners at VentureBeat and GamesBeat and we’re proud to announce our growing partnership with the disruptive gaming ecommerce leader, Xsolla, ” says Gina Joseph, Executive Vice President of VentureBeat.

We both have shared passions in creating thoughtful and authentic content for our engaged readers and event attendees, and together we will offer valuable insights the gaming industry craves. You’ll be able to access this content across our multi media platforms, including live discussions, events, and on-demand video content. This allows the gaming community to consume our one of a kind content and gain exclusive insights in real time and on their own time. We’re excited to launch these new initiatives, and pave the way for creative strategic partnerships in the publishing and gaming industry.”

About VentureBeat

Founded in 2008, VentureBeat is the leading journalistic tech source for news in artificial intelligence, gaming, and tech news and events that provide deep context to help business leaders make smart decisions. We explain the latest tech and gaming trends with an eye on what is transforming people’s lives. VentureBeat games writers are ranked in the top five according to Techmeme and are industry staples when it comes to reliable games industry coverage. The site gets 49 million annual website users, 6 million monthly unique views and 12 million monthly pageviews. VentureBeat and GamesBeat events ecompass 39 percent of which are C- suite business decision makers and 80 percent business decision makers who are focused on transformative technology. The company has a social following of 1.6 million across Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

VB Lab presents how VentureBeat and GamesBeat works with its partners. Its focus on strategic thought leadership consultancy, demand generation, and branded content studio services offer exceptional business results for our strategic partners using proven processes where we listen, ideate & create innovative opportunities and custom go-to-market solutions.

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the video game industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, and cities around the world, Xsolla supports major gaming titles like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games, Take-Two, KRAFTON, Nexters, NetEase, Playstudios, Playrix, miHoYo, and more.

Media Contacts:

Skyler Matthews, Zebra Partners

1-425-533-3811 | skyler@zebrapartners.net

Derrick Stembridge, Global Director of Public Relations, Xsolla

+1 (919) 480-0002 | d.stembridge@xsolla.com

Sponsored press releases are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.