Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Video sharing app Allstar is partnering with user-generated content platform Overwolf. Allstar is an app that helps gamers become content creators by capturing short clips of their favorite games. As of this writing, the app has over 5 million active users that have shared over 3 million clips.

“As a former pro gamer who launched an esports career through my own gaming videos, I know firsthand just how important and powerful user-generated content is to gamers socially,” said Nick Cuomo, CEO and cofounder of Allstar, in a press release. “I am beyond excited to partner with a market leader like Overwolf to help us bring the value of creativity and self-expression to more gamers through our technology partnership.”

Gamers can check out video clips from their favorite creators on Allstar.

User-generated content is a way for game companies to leverage the creativity of their audience while prolonging engagement. Overwolf takes this concept a step further by creating a framework for sharing mods, overlays, or private servers without having to leave the game. Now, with Allstar, players can add video clips to that list.

“Allstar makes it so easy for everyday gamers to create and share amazing content, and partnerships like this—integrations into platforms with huge audiences like Overwolf—makes so much sense,” said Allstar investor Mark Cuban. “It’s going to help bring Allstar’s technology to millions of new users and that’s a huge win for everybody, especially gamers.”