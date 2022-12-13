Connect with gaming and metaverse leaders online at GamesBeat Summit: Into the Metaverse 3 this February 1-2. Register here.

Virtex, the software developer behind Virtex Stadium, is announcing its first official live event. The virtual esports stadium is partnering with National Esports Professional Association to bring a dedicated event to the virtual colosseum, featuring Ready at Dawn‘s Echo VR. The Echo VR tournament is happening on December 17 and December 18.

The event itself is part esports, part tech showcase. On the esports side of things some of the best Echo VR teams are set to compete against each other. On the tech showcase side of things viewers will get to experience the full Virtex Stadium experience for the first time.

Viewers can choose to watch the esports event from stadium seating alongside other fans, or attach themselves to competitors and watch the action from the action. The events happening are synched to each viewer, meaning you see little-to-no delay.

Everyone’s watching the same thing, at the same time. Together.

Virtex Stadium is also a social experience beyond just the events. Users can create a full 3D avatar powered by Ready Player Me’s cross-game avatar technology. They can then enter the lobby and hang out in a bar or the main hall. These spaces are relaxing hangout spots, with interactivity and games built-in.

On the audio side, Virtex Stadium is utilizing ToxMod to quickly respond to generally toxic or abusive behavior.

Virtex Stadium is currently available in closed beta through Oculus PC-VR on any compatible headsets. With things looking especially positive in the run-up to the Echo VR tournament, Virtex is teasing more events in 2023 with some of the world’s top esports titles.