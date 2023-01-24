Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Voldex announced today that it’s holding a new round of funding. The developer, which creates content for Minecraft and Roblox, plans to use the money to work on new games and support their existing ones.

Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) led the new Series A round, with previous investors Dune Ventures, Makers Fund and POW Interactive also participating. The round also attracted new investment from Lalotte Ventures. In addition, a16z’s general partner Andrew Chen joined the Voldex board of directors.

The studio currently holds top honors with some of Roblox’s most popular user-generated content. These include Driving Empire, ZO Samurai, Base Battles, Encounters and Cursed Islands. Voldex also operates the Minecraft server OneBlockMC. According to Voldex, its games have over 1 million daily active users.

Alexandre Singer, Voldex’s CEO, said in a statement, “The funding will allow us to continue to build out our team. In addition, the funding will support our existing games and allow us to acquire impressive UGC games from today’s best and brightest game creators, helping to unlock each one’s potential by developing awesome new features and updates that are organic to the IP.”