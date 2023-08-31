We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Saints Row developer Volition Games is closing its doors one year after it attempted to reboot the franchise. Unfortunately for the developer, fans did not respond well to the 2022 title.

Volition has a long history of corporate reshuffling. The series was put on hiatus in 2012 following its fourth entry when publisher THQ filed for bankruptcy. In 2018, Embracer Group purchased Volition and the IP rights to Saints Row. In November 2022, the studio was transferred to Gearbox Entertainment.

“This past June, Embracer Group announced a restructuring program to strengthen Embracer and maintain its position as a leader in the video game industry. As part of that program, they evaluated strategic and operational goals and made the difficult decision to close Volition effective immediately,” the developer said in a statement.

Volition is closing its doors after 30 years

Employees confirmed that the studio was closing on social media. Volition promised to help smooth the transition into other roles, but its unclear what this program will look like.

I have been affected by today's full studio closure of Volition. So proud of the work me and my team did during my 7 years there.



Having said that, I'm looking for a new position as a senior/lead VFX artist or art manager. Any leads would be appreciated. #gamedev #volitionjobs — Ryan Hoss (@smb_ryan) August 31, 2023

Just had this confirmed. Volition is no more.



This is a super sad day. Lots of people affected. I hear they are at least getting the WARN act benefit but a bunch of people there ate lifers, so I imagine it’ll be extra hard for them.



Please let me know what I can to to help. — Tim Borrelli On A Couch @Anim8d@peoplemaking.games (@Anim8der) August 31, 2023

