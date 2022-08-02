Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Gym Class, a VR-basketball app, today announced it has closed an $8 million round of funding. Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) led the round, with participation from Y Combinator.

The VR app launched in the Meta Quest App Lab, where it’s currently one of the most popular apps, having been downloaded by over 1 million users. It’s a combination of a sports app and a social space, and the creators hope to launch its on the Meta Quest store later this year.

Paul Katsen, co-founder and CPO of Gym Class, said in a statement, “Gym Class is more than a game, it’s a digital sport. It lets you dunk like a pro, become a basketball star, watch, compete, cheer and get involved in the whole experience of the sport. Just like with real sports, we believe digital sports will see thriving global communities, leagues, entertainment and events, fashion, commerce, fitness and more.”

Andrew Chen, partner at Andreessen Horowitz, added, “We are convinced that games, virtual worlds and digital sports will be the new social networks. Gym Class signals the dawn of digital sports. It has the traction and has the right team behind it to realize the true potential of social VR. We are strong believers in the vision and the team who have already proven Gym Class has a massive audience and opportunity.”