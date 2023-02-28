Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.
Big Box VR, the developer behind VR battle royale game Population: One, announced today that its game is going free-to-play on March 9. More specifically, it’ll be free for users playing on Meta Quest 2 and Pro headsets. For those on Steam and Rift, it’ll be available for a reduced price of $19.99. Big Box is also launching new updates for the game at the same time.
Population: One launched in 2020, and was acquired by Meta in 2021. Players who have already purchased the game before it goes free-to-play will receive a free content pack called the Original Banana Bundle. As the name suggests, this includes several banana-themed cosmetics. According to its Meta blog post, the developers hope to “bring POP1 to a larger audience and broaden the social multiplayer experience.”
While any game going free-to-play will likely see a surge in numbers, battle royale games appear to be hitting a saturation point. Games such as Knockout City and Rumbleverse are shutting down permanently (both games were free-to-play at the time). Meta has also shut down one of its most acclaimed VR titles, Echo VR, earlier this month, citing a player count in the low ten-thousands.
In addition to the free-to-play mechanic, the March 9 updates include map changes, new gameplay balances, new single-player modes and an updated in-game shop.
GamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. Discover our Briefings.