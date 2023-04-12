Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

War Robots is celebrating its ninth anniversary by reaching new milestones: $750 million in revenue. Last year, publisher My.Games reported 200 million lifetime registered users, about a third of which are still active.

The mobile-first, third-person PvP shooter pits players against each other in six versus six battles. In November 2022, developer Pixonic announced the franchise’s jump to PC and consoles with its upcoming title, War Robots: Frontiers.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone anniversary and to see War Robots continue to grow and thrive,” said Vladimir Nikolsky, CEO of My.Games. “It’s now much more than just a game — it’s an entire universe. We have raised the War Robots experience to a new, and more hardcore, level with the announcement of War Robots: Frontiers — and that’s not all. Players can expect more exciting news in the near future.”

My.Games points to live-ops, in-game events and regular updates as the reason for the growth of War Robots. In the last year, 30 million new players have joined — a 40% increase compared to the previous year. The recently released (and highly requested) PvE mode will also give players a new way to engage with the franchise.

The game has benefitted from a highly engaged core audience. More than 6 million users have played War Robots for over two years. “It may sound trite, but we are very proud of our players. Few mobile projects have such a strong, loyal and supportive community,” said Boris Burangulov, executive producer of War Robots.

Pixonic joined My.Games in 2016 for $30 million — the publisher rebranded from Mail.ru in 2019.

Pixonic’s team is incorporating feedback from War Robots: Frontiers open beta currently. New content is expected in May 2023.