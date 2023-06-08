Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.
Warhammer Space Marine 2 announced a Winter released date at 2023’s Summer Game Fest.
The upcoming hack and slash adventure title from Saber Interactive was first announced in December 2021. This cinematic trailer revealed that fan favorite Captain Titus will return.
This latest announcement confirmed Warhammer Space Marine 2 will include a co-op campaign for up to 3 players. Friends will be able to fight together for the emperor through hordes of enemies.
