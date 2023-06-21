Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Nintendo announced Wario Ware: Move It during its Direct presentation today. It releases for Switch on November 3.

This is the second Wario Ware game for Switch, following 2021’s Get It Together. This new game uses motion controls, similar to Wario Ware: Smooth Moves.

You can watch the trailer for the game above.