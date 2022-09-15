Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Call of Duty Warzone: Mobile is debuting this fall as a free-to-play addition to Call of Duty: Warzone‘s battle royale experience.

Warzone 2.0 will debut on the PC and consoles on November 16, and Warzone Mobile is coming in 2023. All of the games will use the same common game engine.

Overall, with battle royale gameplay, Warzone 2.0 will have authentic content like operators, weapons, locations, and epic Call of Duty: Warzone combat with up to 120 live players in a match on mobile.

Warzone 2.0 takes place in the desert of a fictional region of Western Asia called Al Mazrah. For the first time ever, mobile players will be able to drop into the Warzone action from wherever they like, even on the go via mobile.

Warzone Mobile uses the same engine as Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II.

Leveraging new unified technology across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, players can share many social features and cross-progression enabling a shared Battle Pass and more for a connected Call of Duty experience.

Built for mobile devices to ensure an amazing handheld experience, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is set to feature mobile-specific events, playlists, and content as well as deep control customization options to support both Call of Duty veterans and new recruits alike.

In collaboration with Call of Duty studios and technology teams across Activision, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is being co-developed by a multi-studio mobile organization that includes teams from Activision Shanghai Studio, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Solid State Studios.

Warzone Mobile’s graphics will be quite good.

Free pre-registration is open now for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on Google Play ahead of the anticipated worldwide release on Android and iOS mobile devices in 2023.

The new Call of Duty tech builds on the engine that debuted with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019, and it uses the best tech from across multiple studios to deliver the most advanced engine ever in Call of Duty.

New technology, including new toolchains, AI and locomotion models are refined.