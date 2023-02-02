Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Multiple former employees of EA DICE and Embark Studios this week revealed their new studio, Wayfinder Games. While the main office will be based in Sweden, the developers themselves can work full remote. The team plans to create a roleplaying game, combining ideas from both single-player games, MMOs and tabletop campaigns.

The employees of the new studio include developers who’ve worked on Minecraft, Star Wars Battlefront and Angry Birds. At the moment, Wayfinder has 18 members of its staff. According to Wayfinder, they’ll not only offer permanent remote-work options, but a more healthy environment geared towards sustainability.

Fia Tjernberg, Wayfinder’s CEO, said in a statement, “Our team members have created some amazing games over the past decade and we’re thrilled to assemble such a highly experienced and talented team. We’re on a mission to make Wayfinder Games a wonderful, values-driven place to work and together with our devoted partners, we’re committed to keep evolving how we collaborate in a fully remote environment.”

Wayfinder’s investors and partners include Makers Fund, Behold Ventures and Dreamhaven. Archie Stonehill, principal at Makers Fund, said, “Wayfinder Games is a shining example of what a modern, innovative developer can be… We believe the talent they have attracted is a testament to this culture and we at Makers are excited, and thankful, to be part of it.”