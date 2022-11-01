Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.

Wildlife Studios today announced its newest affiliated studio, called 8-Bit Bandits. The new studio, founded by Stephen Jarrett and Robert Woodburn, intends to build mobile social experiences that emulate couch co-op. The new studio is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Both Jarrett and Woodburn have experience in the industry, most recently working on the endless runner Crash Bandicoot: On the Run. Jarrett worked as a director of game design with Disney/Pixar, Bandai Namco, Warner Bros Games and King. Woodburn also previously worked at King, overseeing its global design craft.

Wildlife is a mobile game company, having published games such as Tennis Clash and Sky Warriors. The company has several affiliated developers, including Moon Studios, Playabit and others.

Jarrett said in a statement, “The partnership between 8-Bit Bandits and Wildlife Studios gives us freedom to concentrate on creating compelling game experiences. The backing of experienced mobile game developers like Wildlife Studios gives us the creative support and autonomy we need, a publishing platform, and distribution expertise.”

Woodburn added, “Over the years, even multiplayer games have begun to feel lonely and isolating. Partnering with Wildlife Studios lets us focus on creating games where people can play, connect, and create memories with friends and family.”