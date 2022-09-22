Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Gaming, music, and a mental health charity are coming together in a debut for Wired Productions‘ new Black Razor Records music label.

Video game publisher Wired Productions launched a new music label, Black Razor Records, whose aim is to bridge the gap between the video game and music worlds. Its debut release is Arcade Paradise, a four-track EP from the video game of the same name. Proceeds from sales via Bandcamp will be donated to the video game mental health charity Safe in Our World.

The Arcade Paradise EP is a collaboration between writers Kieron Pepper (ex-Prodigy live drummer 1997-2007), Ben Pickersgill (Brighton producer [Klax, Critical]), and singer Stu Brootal (Ivar & The Horde).

The charity EP features in the video game of the same name, Arcade Paradise, developed by independent studio, Nosebleed Interactive, and launched on August 11. The titular song Arcade Paradise follows the story of Ashley and their dysfunctional relationship with their father, combining anger and determination to show just what can be done with the right focus.

Black Razor Records

Set up in 2019, the main goal of Safe In Our World is to create and foster mental health awareness within the video game industry for gamers and industry people worldwide. The charity supports people from all walks of life, including those like Ashley, the protagonist of the Arcade Paradise video game, who find themselves under immense pressure and have to juggle everyday responsibilities with challenging personal relationships. Ashley’s story is just one but resonates with many.

Watch Leo Zullo, Stu Brootal and Kieron Pepper discuss the Arcade Paradise collaboration with Safe In Our World.

”The story of Ashley and their struggle with authority is one we have all experienced at some point in our lives. When we were briefed about the theme, it was easy to quickly understand and relate to” said Kieron Pepper, composer and producer for the Arcade Paradise EP, in a statement. “Stu Brootal and his crew [Ivar & The Horde] smash it out of the park with the right level of anger and energy.”

“I hope gamers and music fans alike appreciate the song’s message and how the money it raises will contribute to the great work that Safe In Our World does” said Leo Zullo, managing director at Wired Productions and founder of Safe in Our World. “Music has always been in the DNA of Wired Productions, so setting up a music label is a natural step for us. As we are independent we choose the projects we work on, so our first release combines our favourite things … video games, great music and supporting a video game mental health charity close to our hearts … because we can.”

The Arcade Paradise charity EP is available to purchase today for £3.00, and all proceeds from Bandcamp will go to Safe In Our World.

Arcade Paradise EP is also available on all streaming platforms.

Arcade Paradise EP Tracklist:

Ivar & The Horde – Arcade Paradise (Explicit)

Ivar & The Horde – Arcade Paradise (Future Funk Squad Electro Mix)

Ivar & The Horde – Arcade Paradise (Radio Edit)

Ivar & The Horde – Arcade Paradise (Instrumental)

In an email to GamesBeat, Zullo said, “The song genre is modern in sound and resonates with the youth culture. It is a high energy mix of rock and hip hop. The lyrics are very specific to the message of the protagonist in arcade paradise. The father putting them down. Low self esteem. Very much not a positive environment, but the song combats that with a message that you can succeed, you can show people what you can do. You can rise and be yourself.”

The singer and writer of the song are also supporters of mental health and have all been through their own battles, Zullo said.