Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Wisdom Gaming is launching a new development division Wisdom Labs to expand its Web3 offerings for other game companies.

The Bloomington, Minnesota-based Wisdom Gaming is an esports and gaming event broadcast and production company with a venue at the Mall of America in Minnesota. And now it is branching into blockchain services, where it will provide Web3 tech for other game companies.

Wisdom Labs’ first engagement is to help Kingdom Studios to develop and build blockchain services for its Defi Kingdoms player-versus-player game mode expansion.

Wisdom Labs enhances the parent company’s internal broadcast and product offerings and provides services within the Web3 space for brand partners. Across the whole company, the teams can provide services related to broadcast production, augmented reality, virtual reality, mobile game development, and Web3 integrations.

Event GamesBeat Summit Next 2022 Join gaming leaders live this October 25-26 in San Francisco to examine the next big opportunities within the gaming industry. Register Here

Blockchain game development is the most sought service by external partners and why Kingdom Studios brought Wisdom Labs on as a partner to develop their PvP game mode. For broadcast production, Wisdom Labs exists to enrich Wisdom’s current broadcast offerings with elements like augmented reality, Twitch extensions and virtual reality that engage our communities and capture fans’ attention.

For Wisdom’s internal work, the Wisdom Labs development team creates tools and products meant to enrich broadcasts as well as expand offerings around unique activations for viewers and guests at live events.

For external partners, Wisdom Labs will act as an extension, bringing to life Web3 projects, whether it’s blockchain game development, Web3 integrations, smart contract development and more. An example is the partnership with Kingdom Studios, where Wisdom Labs will be developing the PvP game mode for DeFi Kingdoms as a mobile companion app, including developing the creative vision, building the system architecture, testing the gameplay and launching the game mode.

“Wisdom Labs was created to build off of the incredible work our broadcast and events teams have become known for within the industry,” said Ian Anderson, chief innovation officer at Wisdom Gaming, in a statement. “Our high-caliber team empowers those internal teams to push the envelope of what’s possible while allowing our partners to enter the space in a safe and measured way. Whether it’s augmented reality, a Twitch extension, or a QR code quest, we’re developing tools that will change how our communities experience gaming and live events.”

Wisdom Labs’ partnership grew out of a shared belief that no one approach works for creating and supporting all gaming communities.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Wisdom Labs on the long-awaited PvP game mode,” said Frisky Fox, founder of Kingdom Studios, in a statement. “Working with the Wisdom team allows us to leverage their significant creative and development experience to build out a feature our community has been eagerly waiting for. We know that the expansion is in good hands, which allows us to focus on improving and growing other aspects of Defi Kingdom.”

Wisdom Gaming has about 80 people altogether, and it also recently opened Wisdom Gaming Studios, a production and event venue. Later this month, Wisdom Gaming will host Gold Rush: Totally Excellent Weekend at Mall of America where some of the most notable names in Rocket League will compete to be crowned Gold Rush Champion.

Wisdom Gaming has created Wisdom Labs for Web3 services.

Wisdom Labs will be both a creative agency and a development team. It uses technology to take projects from ideation to development, all under one roof. Service offerings include Web3 integrations, smart contract development, security audits, token development, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), blockchain-based mobile game development, decentralized app (Dapp) development and in-app purchase support.

In addition to Web3 services, Wisdom Labs offers Web2 capabilities including full-stack development, UX/UI design, Twitch extensions and ecommerce platform development.

Wisdom Gaming provides esports production services for esports organizations, including Torrent and the Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL), that span professional, amateur, and scholastic levels of competition. It was founded in 2019.

With Wisdom’s continuous growth since 2019, the companye wanted to continue to advance capabilities for both internal teams and external partners. Wisdom Labs was created to provide Wisdom Gaming and its external partners the opportunity to enter the Web3 space in an authentic, safe and meaningful way.

Anderson has been involved in the crypto space for years as an entrepreneur with a genuine passion for industry. Anderson and Wisdom Labs project manager Adin Zweigbaum set out to create Wisdom Labs to showcase the positive impact of Web3 and how to negate some of the misconceptions within the space.

“The long-term vision of all accomplished in DeFi Kingdoms involves partnerships and collaborations with individuals and groups,” said Dreamer, president of Wisdom Gaming, in an email. “This collaboration with Wisdom Labs represents our priority for each major feature designed and executed with great care and attention to detail.”

Dreamer added, “A game committee focused on PvP with game leads from Kingdom Studios and Wisdom Labs meet regularly to push forward progress while ensuring the vision stays on track. I have seen firsthand the passion for DFK from the team at Wisdom Labs and I am excited for what we deliver to the community together.”