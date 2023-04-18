Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Withings introduced its Body Smart scale today as the latest addition to its smart scale lineup. One of its options is to record your weight but not showing it to you and sending you an inspirational message instead.

Featuring Withings Precision Technology that combines multifrequency bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA), precision weight sensors, and advanced algorithms delivering insights and health analysis, the entry-level scale provides precise weight and body composition analysis as well as advanced health measurements, including heart rate, visceral fat, metabolic age, and basal metabolic rate.

Withings has been at this for a while. In 2009, Withings introduced its first smart scale as a way to pioneer connected health.

Priced at $100, Body Smart is an affordable addition and completes the Withings 2023 smart scale lineup that also includes Body Comp and Body Scan. All of the scales in the range are built upon the three pillars of Withings Precision Technology. Multifrequency BIA for great accuracy, precise and consistent weight measurements up to 50 grams, and advanced health insights, including tracking both health vital measurements and health condition assessments.

BIA works by sending a small electrical signal through the body, which measures the resistance and reactance of body tissues to the current. The more frequencies used, the more complete and accurate the picture of body health can be created. Multifrequency BIA and advanced algorithms enable Withings to dig deeper into body composition, expanding from measuring fat, muscle mass, and water weight percentage to analyzing visceral fat and other advanced body metrics.

As part of its enhanced body composition analysis, Body Smart can also measure visceral fat, the type of fat that surrounds the internal organs that has been linked to an increased risk of heart disease and diabetes. (I’m not sure I really want to know this).

Withings believes that by measuring and tracking visceral fat, users can better understand their overall health and take steps that might lower their chance of developing chronic diseases as well as heart health risks. Body Smart also provides cardiovascular measurements and insights by tracking standing heart rates.

Withings Body Smart scale lets you know things like your cardio health.

For the first time, Withings Body Smart will also be able to measure Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR). BMR is the number of calories the body burns at rest, and it provides valuable information about the user’s overall metabolic health.

By measuring BMR, users can better understand their overall health and make informed decisions about their diet and exercise. Body Smart also uses this to calculate metabolic age, comparing how many calories a body burns at rest with others in an age group. These features will be available from May 2023 onwards, following an automatic update.

In another first, Body Smart features a color screen that displays all the relevant information; however, for the timid, those preferring to be more discreet, or people who dare not look, it features an Eyes Closed Mode. (This sounds more like it to me).

In Eyes Closed Mode, the user’s weight is tracked in the accompanying Withings app but does not appear on the screen. Instead, users see encouraging, motivating messages or daily information such as step counts, air quality, and the weather. Compatible with up to eight users, other modes include athletic, pregnancy, and baby to accurately weigh even the smallest family member.

Withings Body Smart has Eyes Closed Mode.

“Body Smart is a fantastic addition to the Withings smart scale lineup and one of the most feature-rich scales at its price point on the market,” said Mathieu Letombe, CEO of Withings, in a statement. “Designed to improve users’ lives, Body Smart elevates the market by providing highly precise and accurate readings along with insightful and actionable health data and advice. It brings a new level of precision and clarity to the complexities of health in a beautifully designed device that fits in any home.”

Body Smart connects to the Withings app to help users track trends and measurements over time, follow progress, and receive detailed health advice and assessments as well as daily inspiration for long-term progress.

Like Body Comp and Body Scan in the range, it is also compatible with the Withings+ (formally Health+) health improvement service. The subscription service guides users on a daily basis to build better habits to reach their goals in the long run by unlocking additional content such as additional metrics analysis, insights, and guidance.

It is available today and comes in black or white.