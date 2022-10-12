Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Invoke Studios, formerly known as Tuque Games, relaunched today with its new name, nearly three years after its acquisition by Wizards of the Coast. Dominic Guay is the studio’s general manager, and Invoke is currently working on a new game.

According to Invoke, it will operate with autonomy from Wizards of the Coast. Guay said in a statement, “We have our own culture and our own specific work methods. We value the autonomy of each team member so that each person can express his or her talents in order to have the maximum productive impact on our games.”

Wizards of the Coast acquired Tuque in 2019, announcing at the time that it was working on a D&D-related title. The developer launched Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance last year. According to WotC, Invoke is working on another D&D-based game built in Unreal Engine 5.

Invoke was founded as Tuque in 2012 and published its first title, Livelock, in 2016. At the time of writing, Invoke has 80 employees (including Guay) with plans to expand in the next few years to 200 employees.