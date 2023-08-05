We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Wizards of the Coast celebrated the 30th anniversary of Magic: The Gathering at Gen Contoday with the unveiling of a slate of Magic games coming through 2026.

Now a division of Hasbro, Wizards of the Coast returned to the convention where fans discovered Magic for the first time back in 1993. Magic now has more than 50 million fans in 150 countries.

To celebrate 30 years, Magic luminaries hosted a panel for Magic fans and gave them an unprecedented look ahead at upcoming releases for Magic: The Gathering through 2026. The panel’s attendees were also among the first to hear about new details for upcoming Universes Beyond releases, including Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World franchise, Assassin’s Creed, Fallout, and Final Fantasy.

Universes Beyond

Wizards of the Coast is teaming with Ubisoft on an Assassin’s Creed game.

Universes Beyond brings fictional settings and characters from popular fandoms and combines them with Magic’s strategic gameplay.

In collaboration with Bethesda Softworks, Wizards of the Coast will bring the iconic gaming franchise Fallout to Magic: The Gathering with ready-to-play Fallout-themed Commander Decks.

Launching in March of 2024, Magic players and Fallout fans can experience the post-nuclear, alternate reality world of Fallout with gangs of bloodthirsty raiders, towering super mutants, irradiated monsters, and deadly retro-futurist robots. These Commander Decks will bring the Wasteland’s many colorful factions to Magic: The Gathering so that players can recreate some of Fallout’s most famous – and outlandish – moments.

Wizards of the Coast also gave fans an update about an exciting collaboration with Square Enix, as

Universes Beyond will bring the beloved Final Fantasy series to Magic: The Gathering as a tentpole

booster release in 2025. The Final Fantasy series is known for its highly imaginative worlds, rich

stories, and memorable characters.

The set will encompass each main Final Fantasy game that has been released to date, from the original Final Fantasy to the recently released Final Fantasy XVI. The set will also be available to play digitally on Magic: The Gathering Arena.

“Magic has evolved in numerous ways in the last thirty years. Our designers continue to create new and

thematic mechanics, we’ve adapted the game to support fan-created formats of play, and we continue

to welcome new players into the Magic community through our Universes Beyond collaborations,” said

Bill Rose, global play lead for Magic: The Gathering at Wizards of the Coast, in a statement. “One thing that has remained constant throughout our 30-year history is how much our players love Magic. As we look to the future, one of our guiding principles is to continue to curate new and memorable gameplay experiences, whether you’ve been playing Magic for a couple of months, years, decades, or anything in between.”

Magic covered not only exciting new partnerships and ways to enjoy the game, but also delved into the

wild worlds of Magic’s own multiverse all the way into 2026.

Wilds of Eldraine (release date: September 8)

Wilds of Eldraine marks the beginning of an all-new multiyear story arc within Magic’s multiverse. The storybook setting will have players encounter fairy-tale-inspired characters as they deal with the aftermath of the Phyrexian invasion.

Doctor Who (release date: October 13, 2023)

Doctor Who is coming to Magic.

Wizards of the Coast’s upcoming Universes Beyond set, Magic: The Gathering – Doctor Who features four

preconstructed Commander decks, covering 60 years of that iconic franchise and allowing players to

relive their favorite moments from the show and create their own special memories.

These decks have been built from the top down to capture the fun and flavor of Doctor Who’s iconic

characters and memorable stories. The Tardis Showcase frame treatment and exciting serialized Doctor

cards available in Collector Boosters add a whole new layer of collectability for the biggest Doctor Who

fans in the universe.

Lost Caverns of Ixalan (release date: Q4 2023)

After exploring the wilds in Eldraine, players will return to Ixalan—where dinosaurs roam—in The Lost

Caverns of Ixalan. This set includes a thematically appropriate collaboration with the blockbuster

Jurassic World franchise—also celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with the release of Jurassic Park

in 1993—with cards featuring brand new artwork that showcase iconic characters and scenes spanning

across six feature length films in the Jurassic World franchise.

Ravnica Remastered (release date: Q1 2024)

In 2024, Wizards of the Coast will release a remastered collection of cards from Ravnica, a plane that

originally debuted in 2005. Ravnica Remastered includes everything fans love about the original Ravnica

sets—like a strong emphasis on the guilds—and includes cards from each Ravnica block.

Murders at Karlov Manor (release date: Q1 2024)

In Murders at Karlov Manor, players will experience Ravnica through the eyes of its keenest detectives.

A new vision of Ravnica, Murders at Karlov Manor is Magic’s take on the detective genre with clues,

secrets, hidden identities, and mysteries to unravel. It’s a top-down archetypal whodunit murder

mystery; fans will need to use their sleuthing skills to solve an innovative puzzle to escape.

Ravnica: Clue Edition (release date: Q1 2024)

Ravnica: Clue Edition combines Clue’s timeless, immersive, crime solving experience and cast of colorful

suspects with Magic’s strategic depth all within the Ravnica setting. A self-contained experience,

Ravnica: Clue Edition is a standalone game that welcomes fans of Magic and Clue alike to unleash their

inner sleuths and solve the mystery as Ravnica’s premier detectives.

Magic: The Gathering Fallout Commander Decks (release date: March 2024)

In collaboration with Bethesda Softworks, Universes Beyond will bring the iconic gaming franchise of

Fallout to Magic: The Gathering with ready-to-play Fallout-themed Commander Decks.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction (release date: Q2 2024)

In 2024, Magic: The Gathering will bring players to a new world with Outlaws of Thunder Junction.

Featuring some of Magic’s most notorious villains, Outlaws of Thunder Junction is an action-packed,

frontier fantasy that reimagines the western genre.

Assassin’s Creed (release date: July 2024)

Assassin’s Creed is coming to Magic.

In collaboration with Ubisoft, Universes Beyond will bring immersive, epic historical adventures from

Assassin’s Creed to Magic: The Gathering. The Assassin’s Creed set features all Assassin’s Creed games

released to date, with mechanically unique cards and reprints that feature new artwork.

Modern Horizons 3 (release date: 2024)

Modern Horizons returns in 2024 with Modern Horizons 3. Magic players love Modern Horizons sets for

its rewarding draft format and nostalgic callbacks. Players can expect all of that and more with fan-

favorite characters—including some double face cards—and Planeswalkers.

Bloomburrow (release date: Q3 2024)

Bloomburrow is coming to Magic.

Also slated for release in 2024, Magic fans can venture to Bloomburrow, a cute and cozy new world in

Magic that doesn’t include humans at all, and instead includes a bold adventuring party of

anthropomorphic animal friends—like squirrels, frogs, rats, and rabbits—that will need to band together

on an important quest.

Duskmourn: House of Horror (release date: Q4 2024)

Releasing late in 2024, Magic: The Gathering explores a more modern theme with Duskmourn: House of

Horror, which takes place in a haunted mansion and draws inspiration from 1980s-era horror movies,

games, and media.

Innistrad Remastered (release date: 2025)

Innistrad Remastered is another installment in the Remastered series. The set will bring everything that

Magic fans love about the gothic horror setting of Innistrad into one curated, draftable set.

Final Fantasy (release date: 2025)

The Final Fantasy series comes to Magic: The Gathering as a tentpole booster release in 2025. The set will encompass each main game that has released to date, from the original to the recently released XVI. The set will also be available to play digitally on Magic: The Gathering Arena.

Codename: *Tennis (release date: Q1 2025)

Codename Tennis is coming to Magic.

In 2025, the set currently codenamed as “Tennis” explores the racing genre, but with a Magic twist. This set is shaping up to be Magic’s first multiplanar death race across three different worlds.

Codename: *Ultimate (release date: 2025)

Mighty dragons abound in the set codenamed “Ultimate” which will be a return to the fan-favorite

plane of Tarkir.

Codename Ultimate is coming to Magic.

Codename: *Volleyball (release date: 2025)

Releasing in the second half of 2025, the set currently codenamed “Volleyball” takes place in space and

immerses players into a science fiction space opera.

Codename: *Wrestling (release date: 2025)

Magic fans love the plane of Lorwyn for its goblins, kithkin, faeries, and elves. Magic: The Gathering will

return to Lorwyn in the set codenamed “Wrestling,” due to release in 2025.

Codename: *Yachting (release date: 2026)

The set currently codenamed “Yachting” is a return to Strixhaven on Arcavios, one of Magic’s recently

introduced planes that features students, professors, and everything else you’d expect from a magical

college.

Codename: *Ziplining (release date: 2026)

Magic fans can expect an epic conclusion to the multi-year story arc that began in Wilds of Eldraine–

similar to War of the Spark or March of the Machine—in the set codenamed “Ziplining” launching in

2026.

New Secret Lair Commander Deck

Magic’s Secret Lair team is always pushing the boundaries and delving into new territories. The new 100-card Commander Deck, Angels: They’re Just Like Us but Cooler and with Wings, features cards with new art, cards released for the first time in foil, and a mechanically unique card that has only ever been seen in the 2001 Magic: The Gathering video game. This is a limited print run product that is available while supplies last and will go on sale for $150 on August 10 at 9 a.m. Pacific Time.





