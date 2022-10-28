Did you miss a session from GamesBeat Summit Next 2022? All sessions are now available for viewing in our on-demand library. Click here to start watching.
Wonder Works, creators of popular Roblox game Overlook RP, is releasing their new offering just in time for Halloween. Pooh! is a horror take on A. A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh. The first of Milne’s books entered public domain earlier this year, inspiring a few new takes on the classic.
In the game, players attempt to escape Pooh as he hunts them through a spooky asylum. You have a flashlight, but it makes it easier for Pooh to find you. Trust me, you don’t want Pooh to find you. Unless you like getting stuffed into honey pots.
Designed with high-fidelity graphics, lighting, and sound, Pooh seems to have higher production value than what you’d typically expect for a Roblox game. For horror, the experience becomes scarier the closer to realistic one can get. For instance, few things are scarier than a realistic-looking Pooh trying to shove you into a honey pot.
Pooh! launches October 28 for Roblox and features cross-play for your friends on different hardware. For those who want to live the murderous Pooh lifestyle, toy company YouTooz is releasing a collectible figurine to commemorate the launch.
