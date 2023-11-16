GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Wooga‘s June’s Journey hidden object game has surpassed $1 billion in revenue. It’s a big milestone for Wooga’s owner Playtika.

Playtika’s Berlin-based studio Wooga announced that its flagship game, June’s Journey, has achieved $1 billion in lifetime gross revenue.

In addition, the game is the No. 1 highest-grossing hidden object game worldwide and is the first-ever German mobile game to hit such a revenue landmark 6 years after global launch.

Wooga’s achievement of surpassing the $1 billion milestone with June’s Journey is a testament to the studio’s strategic engagement by tapping into an often overlooked market segment, ultimately captivating a mature female demographic.

Remarkably, 90% of its dedicated players are women, with the majority aged over 55. This success can be directly attributed to Wooga’s player-centric approach in cultivating an unwavering community of enthusiastic female gamers. By staying attuned to player feedback, delivering fresh weekly content and enhancing social features like ‘Club Mysteries,’ Wooga has fostered an exceptionally loyal and engaged player base.

“Wooga’;s journey has been nothing short of remarkable”, said Nai Chang, managing director at Wooga, in a statement. “Six years ago, we strategically prioritized the development of story-driven casual games,

setting a precedent in the gaming industry. We are now a key player in this category, in large part due to the worldwide popularity of June’s Journey that we are celebrating today. It’s not just about the genre; our exceptional diverse workforce also plays a crucial role. We believe innovation thrives when diverse perspectives join to create compelling gaming experiences for a range of players.”

Ofer Kinberg, chief revenue officer at Playtika, said in a statement, “Playtika is immensely proud of Wooga and June’s Journey as they continue to lead the way in narrative-driven casual gaming. This achievement is a testament to Wooga’s dedication and passion, which align perfectly with Playtika’s vision of creating exceptional gaming experiences that captivate players worldwide.”

Lifetime revenues consist of gross revenues of in-app purchases and ad revenues. June’s Journey has been the global #1 measured by consumer spend within the hidden object (puzzle) subgenre across Apple App Store and Google Play since April 2019, according to Data.ai. June’s Journey is available to download for free on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Only one other game from Germany has hit this milestone, 11 years after launch. June’s Journey has reached this milestone in just 6 years after launch. Wooga has over 300 emploees.

June’s Journey invites players to relax with a story of romance, intrigue, and mystery in a glamorous hidden object game straight from the roaring 20s. Players have the opportunity to step into the role of

amateur detective June Parker and set out on a journey and escape to a bygone age as they search

for hidden object clues, from the parlors of New York to the sidewalks of Paris.