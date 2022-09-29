Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Blizzard announced today that World of Warcraft’s next expansion, Dragonflight, will release on November 28 at 3 p.m. Pacific.

Dragonflight is WoW’s ninth expansion and adds the dragon-like Dracthyr race and the new Evoker class. It has some work to do to restore World of Warcraft’s reputation after Shadowlands, which disappointed many players with its overabundance of systems and nonsensical plot threads.

The expansion will also adds reworked talent trees and Dragonriding, a new flying system for the MMO.

Starting on the week of October 4, all players will get a 50% experience boost leading up to Dragonflight’s launch. This will give you a chance to prepare your characters before the debut of the expansion. The experience boost ends when Dragonflight’s pre-expansion patch releases. That doesn’t have a date yet, but players who pre-purchase Dragonflight will get to create Dracthyr when that patch goes live.