GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

During Blizzcon’s opening key note, Blizzard revealed the next three expansions for World of Warcraft. Dubbed the Worldsoul Saga, the storylines of the tenth, eleventh and twelfth expansions will weave together as a cohesive narrative.

Chris Metzen returned to the Blizzcon stage to announce the new approach to WoW’s storyline. Metzen returned to Blizzard in 2022 after retiring in 2016. Now, he serves as executive creative director of the Warcraft universe. He said that this next expansion was “the culmination of the first 20 years of our storytelling” that will “vector us into the next 20 years of adventure.”

Journey to the heart of the world.



A story 20 years in the making.



Introducing the tenth expansion of World of Warcraft, The War Within. pic.twitter.com/rdje36HgaG — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) November 3, 2023

The tenth expansion — World of Warcraft: The War Within — is due out next year. Adventurers will descend into the subterranean depths of Azeroth. This expansion will explore what lies beneath Sargearas’ sword, which plunged into Silithus at the end of the Legion expansion. Additionally, The War Within will add account unifying features for alternate characters and a new treasure hunt activity for one to five players.

Roadmap for World of Warcraft

Blizzard revealed fewer details for the following expansions. Expansion 11 — World of Warcraft: Midnight — will take place in Azeroth’s “Old World” in Quel’thalas. The expansion will focus on the war between the Light and Void forces trying to corrupt the Sunwell. Expansion 12 — World of Warcraft: The Last Titan — also takes place in the “Old World,” but this time players will return to Northrend. The Titans will return to Azeroth and players will uncover a vast conspiracy about their true intentions.

Event GamesBeat Next On-Demand 2023 Did you miss out on GamesBeat Next?Â Head to our on-demand library to hear from the brightest minds within the gaming industry on latest developments and their take on the future of gaming.

Watch Now

Time will tell if the Worldsoul Saga will be a return to form for Blizzard. The current expansion Dragonflight was more warmly received than the prior two expansions, Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands.

This move to bring Metzen back to helm WoW’s story may welcome back lapsed players. This appears to be a key goal for Blizzard as some features for The War Within are designed to make the game more friendly for returning players.