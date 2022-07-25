Interested in learning what's next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry this October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

Blizzard announced today that World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic will launch on September 26.

Following World of Warcraft Classic and Burning Crusade Classic, this release will bring players back to one of the MMO’s most popular expansions ever. Wrath of the Lich King has the Horde and Alliance battling against undead armies in the frozen lands of Northrend.

It also lets players create Death Knight characters, a class that specializes in undead pets, ice magic, and more.

World of Warcraft Classic is available to anyone who has an active subscription to WoW. Aside from this nostalgic release, the modern version of World of Warcraft is getting a new expansion, Dragonflight, later this year.