Are you looking to showcase your brand in front of the brightest minds of the gaming industry? Consider getting a custom GamesBeat sponsorship. Learn more.

Spanish game studio Novarama said that its World War II-themed United 1944 is debuting on early access on Steam on December 12.

This multiplayer first-person shooter (FPS) introduces a fresh perspective on historical battles, intertwining shooter action, strategy, and survival elements, the Barcelona-based studio said.

Meanwhile, ahead of the early access release, Novarama has kicked off an open beta for United 1944 — providing players with a preview until Sunday, November 19, at midnight Pacific time.

The beta offers a glimpse into the unique blend of shooter and strategy, featuring two large maps and two distinctive game modes. Players can engage in intense squad-based battles with base building and territorial control in Domination mode or experience solo survival in the challenging Survivor mode.

Event GamesBeat at the Game Awards We invite you to join us in LA for GamesBeat at the Game Awards event this December 7. Reserve your spot now as space is limited!

Learn More

Dynamic gameplay and realistic setting

United 1944 was built by Spain’s Novarama.

United 1944 promises a dynamic WWII experience, rooted in realism yet designed for enjoyable gameplay, the studio said.

Players can scavenge for resources, fortify bases, defend outposts, and craft gear, creating a strategic and immersive battlefield environment. The game unfolds in historically significant locations like France and North Africa, offering diverse settings for players to engage in intense combat.

The early access release on December 12 will introduce a third map, transporting players to the open French countryside. This new setting will bring fresh challenges as players fight for control of farms, assault bunkers, defend hilltop positions, and engage in battles in open fields. The launch will also feature additional weapons, including a semi-automatic pistol and an automatic submachine gun, expanding the arsenal for players.

United 1944 has multiplayer FPS action.

Customization: United 1944 boasts features such as allowing players to switch between team-based urban warfare and solo survival, crafting weapons, and fortifying positions. With more than 20 weapons, 40 skills, and advanced outposts to conquer, players have extensive customization options. The game features a skill tree with in-session skill selection, providing flexibility for adapting to changing battle conditions.

Exclusive Twitch drops campaign: To mark the launch week, a Twitch drops campaign will be rolled out, offering exclusive rewards to Twitch viewers. The campaign aims to engage the community further, providing additional incentives for players and viewers alike.

Looking ahead: Novarama plans to continue expanding the game’s content, with additional updates and features scheduled for early 2024, promising an evolving and engaging experience for players.