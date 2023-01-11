Xbox and Bethesda have confirmed they’re holding a livestream later this month. This Developer_Direct conference will show off several of the upcoming games for Xbox, including Redfall, Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsport, and The Elder Scrolls Online. The Direct livestream runs on January 25.

ZeniMax Online Studios will present the first major update for ESO, including a new feature and explorable region of Tamriel. The developer will hold a separate livestream immediately after the Direct with more in-depth information. Turn 10 Studios are sharing new details about their upcoming Forza Motorsport game, though they have not said specifically what those will be.

Arkane Austin will show several minutes of gameplay for its upcoming title, Redfall. The show includes information about combat, bosses, the open world and customization. Arkane previously showed Redfall gameplay during the summer Xbox and Bethesda showcase. The final title is Minecraft Legends. Mojang Studios plans to highlight the PvP of action-strategy game, which launches sometime in spring.

Xbox and Bethesda also have other games in the works whose names are absent from the Direct’s lineup — namely, Starfield, Bethesda’s upcoming RPG. According to Xbox Wire, it’s planning a dedicated Starfield show so that it can give the game “the proper amount of time.”