Xbox announced its second wave of games coming to Game Pass in October. Unlike the previous update, this one gets into the spirit of the season with some horror games, including several Amnesia titles. It’s also adding Persona 5 Royal to the mix.

In a slight overlap from the last update, A Plague Tale: Requiem is the first title coming out, and it launches today. It’s also one of only two launch day releases in this wave of additions. The other, which launches on October 27, is survival horror game Signalis.

The other titles launching on the service this week include several horror games. These include The Amnesia Collection, which has The Dark Descent, A Machine for Pigs and Justine; as well as Amnesia: Rebirth and spiritual sequel Soma (all launch on October 20). A preview for multiplayer temple game Phantom Abyss (also October 20), as well as RPG Persona 5 Royal (October 21), round out this week’s offerings.

Next week’s offering, aside from Signalis, includes indie adventure compilation Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery and FPS roguelike Gunfire Reborn. All three launch on October 27. At the end of the year, Xbox does its usual shedding of older titles, which includes The Forgotten City, Backbone and Sniper Elite 4.