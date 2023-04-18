Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Xbox announced which games are coming to Game Pass during its second wave in April. This half of the month offers richer rewards than the first, as several new games are launching onto the subscription service later in the month, including Arkane’s co-op shooter Redfall (which technically launches at the beginning of May) and mystery Metroidvania The Last Case of Benedict Fox.

The first launch-day title on the list is strategy game Minecraft Legends, which releases today. The other new releases this week include the second episode of visual novel Coffee Talk, called Hibiscus & Butterfly (April 20) and magical life sim Homestead Arcana (April 21). Also launching on April 20 is survival title Medieval Dynasty.

Next week’s additions include open-world RPG Cassette Beasts, which launches only on PC Game Pass on April 26. On April 27, the aforementioned Last Case of Benedict Fox releases, and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition joins Game Pass on the same day. Xbox includes in this update the following week’s major release: Redfall, which launches on May 2. While not technically an April update, this is one of Xbox’s most marketed releases, being the latest

Game Pass’s biweekly sacrifice includes Bugsnax, Destroy All Humans!, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Tetris Effect Connected and Unsouled. They all leave Game Pass on April 30. Xbox also recently announced that it has expanded PC Game Pass to 40 new countries, meaning that the games in this update might be some of the first the new players try out.