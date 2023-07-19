Missed the GamesBeat Summit excitement? Don't worry! Tune in now to catch all of the live and virtual sessions here.

Xbox announced today which games are coming to Game Pass in the second wave of July. The new games only include one launch day release, but otherwise it’s a decent collection of games for the rest of the month. It includes several adventure games, a first-person shooter, a city-building game and puzzle-platformers.

The launch day title for late July is Venba, a narrative cooking sim about creating and passing on family recipes. It launches on July 31. The announcement also mentions Techtonica as a launch release — which launched yesterday — but Xbox already announced that earlier this month. The other games also coming to Game Pass today are photography adventure game Toem and Ron Gilbert’s The Cave.

The other games coming this week are puzzle game Maquette (July 19), action-adventure Figment 2: Creed Valley (July 20) and fantasy city-builder The Wandering Village (July 20). Next week’s games are zany FPS Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem (July 25) in addition to Venba. The final addition of the wave is classically difficult platformer Celeste, which launches on August 1.

Our bimonthly sacrifice includes Dreamscaper, Expeditions: Rome, Marvel’s Avengers (which also leaves digital storefronts on September 30), The Ascent and Two Point Campus. All of the games leave Game Pass on July 31.