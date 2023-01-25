Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Following today’s Developer Direct event, Xbox announced the final games coming to Game Pass in its late January/early February slate. These include the newly announced Hi-Fi Rush and the classic Goldeneye 007, as well as several other titles. The two aforementioned titles launch today, January 25, and January 27 respectively.

Next week’s additions include two game previews: Roguelite FPS Roboquest (Jan 30) and Medieval animation strategy game Inkulinati (Jan 31). The rest of January’s games include the strategy classic Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and fighting game JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R, both of which debut on Game Pass on January 31.

February’s additions begin on February 2. Game Pass users get the classic roguelike RPG Darkest Dungeon and racing game Grid Legends. The last addition is Hot Wheels Unleashed, which was supposed to come to Game Pass last December but was delayed to February 7.

The games we’re losing this month are Donut County, Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master, Telling Lies and Worms: WMD. These titles will leave Game Pass on January 31.

Usually, Game Pass keeps its announcements confined to a single month with little overlap into the next one. It’s had an unusual start to the year, with Xbox not announcing the first Game Pass additions until the middle of January. Given the timing of the Developer Direct, it’s likely that Xbox timed this announcement to coincide with surprise reveal of Hi-Fi Rush. Given that February is a shorter month, we’ll likely get the second, February-specific announcement in the middle of the month.