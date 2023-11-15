GamesBeat Next's on-demand library is now live! Start catching up on the 30+ sessions you might have missed. Watch Now

Xbox revealed which games are coming to Game Pass in the second half of November, and it’s a much more sparse offering than the one it gave in the first half of the month. However, it still gives users a few new games to play in November, including Persona 5 Tactica and Rollerdrome — the latter of which finally comes to Xbox after having been a PlayStation console exclusive.

The first game on the list is technically not a new addition: Coral Island, which was on Game Pass in early access and which launches its 1.0 version on console and cloud this week. This eco-conscience farming sim joins the growing list of cozy games released in 2023. The other game launching this week is the aforementioned Persona 5 Tactica, a alternate, tactical take on the 2016 RPG Persona 5. It launches day one on Game Pass on November 17.

The final two games on the list both arrive on the service on November 28. They are Rollerdrome, debuting on Xbox for the first time, a third-person action title that combines shooting combat with roller derby. The other title is Dune: Spice Wars — which is already available for PC Game Pass and now joins console and cloud — a 4X strategy title set in the Dune universe.

Our bimonthly sacrifice of games this time includes Anvil, Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, Disc Room, Eastward and Grid. They all leave the service on November 30.