Xbox announced which games are coming to Game Pass in April. While the last few updates for Game Pass have been a bit scarce, this update promises a few new titles as well as one brand new release on launch day: Minecraft Legends. Xbox users can also play former PlayStation console-exclusive title Ghostwire Tokyo more than a year after it launched.

The first addition to Game Pass is card-based endless RPG Loop Hero, which launches on the platform today. Subscribers can access Tower defense game Iron Brigade later this week. Next week, the aforementioned action-adventure game Ghostwire Tokyo joins the platform, as does hocky game NHL 23 for EA Play/Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Finally, upcoming strategy game Minecraft Legends joins Game Pass on April 18, its launch day.

Game Pass struggled a bit in the early parts of 2023, adding fewer games to the service than it removed. Recently, eagle-eyed users spotted that Xbox console-exclusive Quantum Break was on the list of games leaving the service. However, Xbox executive Aaron Greenberg confirmed on Twitter that this is temporary while the developer renews expired licenses used in the game.

As for the games that are leaving Game Pass on April 15, they include Life is Strange: True Colors, Moonglow Bay, Panzer Corps II, Rainbow Six Extraction, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, The Long Dark and The Riftbreaker.