Xbox has announced the first wave of games coming to Game Pass in November. It’s a stacked month, including several launch day releases, particularly Obsidian’s newest game, Pentiment. It’s also adding Football Manager 2023, which replaces the previous iteration of the title on the Game Pass platform.

Adventure games are the genre of choice this month, as Game Pass adds several of these throughout the next two weeks. The aforementioned Pentiment is one of the most interesting. It’s a historical adventure set in 16th century Bavaria. It launches on November 15. Another addition is Return to Monkey Island, Ron Gilbert’s follow-up on the iconic adventure series, which joins on November 8. Even today, Xbox adds two additional seasons of Telltale’s Walking Dead Season: A New Frontier and Michonne.

Two additional adventure games join Game Pass on their launch days: Ghost Song, which joins on November 3, and Somerville, which joins on November 15. Both are sci-fi mystery exploration stories. Other additions this month include side-scrolling beat-em-up The Legend of Tianding (November 1), Football Manager 2023 (November 8) and Vampire Survivors (November 10)

Unusually, Game Pass’s bimonthly sacrifice is divided into two parts. Football Manager 2022, both PC and Xbox edition, leave the service on November 8, the same day the 2023 version of the game joins. The other games — Art of Rally, Fae Tactics, Next Space Rebel, One Step from Eden and Supraland — leave the platform on November 15. In addition, Xbox also announced its November Games with Gold. The first of these games, available today, is Praetorians: HD Remaster.