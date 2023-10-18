GamesBeat Next unites gaming industry leaders for exceptional content, networking, and deal-making opportunities. Join us on Oct 23-24 in San Francisco. Register Now

Xbox Game Pass is getting a surprisingly rich mid-October update, with the headliners being relatively new games — 2023’s Dead Space remake and Like a Dragon: Ishin. The platform’s first update for the month had relatively few games, but the new update has almost double the amount of content, with three day-one launch titles in addition to the aforementioned 2023 titles. The trade-off is that we are losing one of 2022’s biggest titles at the end of the month.

The three launch titles for the month are city-building sim Cities: Skylines II (Oct 24), rhythm battler Headbangers: Rhythm Royale and climbing adventure game Jusant (both Oct 31). Dead Space and Like a Dragon: Ishin round out the 2023 original titles (having originally been released in January and February, respectively). Ishin is available now and Dead Space joins on October 26.

Cozy sim title Mineko’s Night Market is another 2023 game joining this month, having been released for PC and Switch last month. It makes its debut on Xbox and Game Pass on October 26. Other titles include sim title F1 Manager 23 (Oct 19) and mystery game Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (Oct 26), which contains all three Frog Mystery cases.

These games all come in addition to Game Pass’s earlier October update, which included Forza Motorsport and The Lamplighter’s League. As stated, we’re losing several games at the end of the month, including Persona 5 Royal, Gunfire Reborn, Kill It with Fire and Solasta Crown of the Magister. It also includes Signalis, one of 2022’s best games and certainly its best horror game. All of them leave Game Pass on October 31.