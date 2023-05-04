Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Xbox has announced which games are coming to Game Pass at the beginning of May. In addition to the previously announced Redfall, subscribers get games like Ravenlok and Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 as day one launches. In addition to the games, Xbox has announced that it’s offering a friend referral program for Game Pass users.

The first game on the list is Redfall, which is already available on Game Pass. The co-op shooter has made a poor impression on launch, but it’s at least available for Game Pass users to try for free. The other game launching this week is Cococucumber’s adventure game Ravenlok, a day one release on May 4. The rest of the additions join Game Pass the following week: Action RPG Weird West (May 8) and the Shadowrun Trilogy (May 9) are the first. The final addition is turn-based RPG Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2, a day one launch.

Xbox also revealed a new system for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass users. Called the “Friend Referral offer,” they can give up to five friends a free 14-day trial of PC Game Pass. The friends, who must be new to Game Pass, get to play most Game Pass titles and also have access to EA Play and Riot Games titles like League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics.

Game Pass’s sacrificial titles for the first half of the month are Before We Leave, Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair, Hearts of Iron IV, Her Story and Umurangi Generation. All of the games leave Game Pass on May 15.