Xbox Game Pass updates are on a strange schedule. The latest update reveals which games are coming to the service in the final days of February and the first days of March. Needless to say, it’s a very brief update, only concerning four games. But one of those games is the new title Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, which launches on Game Pass.

The other titles in the update are non-launch titles. These include puzzler/auto-battler title Merge & Blade, cyberpunk RPG Soul Hackers 2 (both launch on Game Pass on Feb 28) and racing game F1 22 (March 2). Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a fantasy Soulslike set in historical China, launches on the service on March 3. While it’s not part of the release slate, this announcement coincides with the launch of FPS Atomic Heart, which is also on Game Pass.

Despite the brevity of the update, Xbox also announced that several games are leaving the service on February 28. These include Alien: Isolation, Crown Trick, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Far: Changing Tides, Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII, Madden NFL 21 and Octopath Traveler. Far: Changing Tides launched day one on Game Pass one year ago.

Xbox Game Pass remains a hot topic in the discussion surrounding the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard acquisition. Microsoft announced today that it plans to integrate its PC game store with Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service. This change apparently comes in response to the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s contention that Microsoft will keep games to its own cloud gaming service — namely, Game Pass. The integration doesn’t appear to include Game Pass itself, but GeForce Now users can access PC titles purchased through the Windows Store.