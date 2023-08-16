We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Summit Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here.

Xbox today announced which games are coming to Game Pass in the final August wave. While the offering that spans the next few weeks is a bit sparse, it still includes two day one launch titles, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. The service also offers a 5-day lead on playing upcoming RPG Starfield, starting on September 1 for those who pre-ordered Premium Edition.

In total, Game Pass only offers four games for the rest of August and beginning of September. The first is Firewatch, a first-person adventure game launching on Game Pass on August 17. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which launches August 18, is an asymmetrical horror game with co-op and PvP combat starring the Slaughter family from the film series.

The third game is Sea of Stars, which launches on August 29. The retro-style turn-based RPG is the first game to launch on day one on both Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. The final game of the wave, indie adventure game Gris, doesn’t launch until September 5. As stated, in early September Game Pass users also get early access to Bethesda RPG Starfield, provided they purchase the discounted Premium Edition upgrade.

September is also the launch month of Core, the new tier of Game Pass for former Live Gold members. The new tier doesn’t have access to Game Pass’s larger library, but will have a smaller selection of games. The biweekly sacrifice of titles at the end of August includes Black Desert, Commandos 3, Immortality, Nuclear Throne, Surgeon Simulator 2 and Tinykin.