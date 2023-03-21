Connect with top gaming leaders in Los Angeles at GamesBeat Summit 2023 this May 22-23. Register here.

Xbox has revealed which games are coming to Game Pass in the final days of March. It’s an unusually light month, as the platform is only adding two new games for the next nine days, but both games are launch-day titles. The two games in question are MLB The Show 23 and Infinite Guitars. Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom — The Prince’s Edition also joins Game Pass today.

MLB The Show 23, the latest installment in Sony’s baseball game series, launches on March 28, on Game Pass and in general. Xbox also boasts that its users can access the game four days early with the purchase of an early access bundle. On March 30, rhythm RPG Infinite Guitars launches on Game Pass as well, with animesque art and original soundtrack.

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is today’s addition — a sequel RPG about a boy king in rebuilding his kingdom. In addition to the above, Xbox announced recently that Ghostwire Tokyo, the 2022 release from Tango Gameworks, comes to Game Pass in April. Given the success that fellow Tango property Hi-Fi Rush has found on the platform, it’s not a big surprise. The game is also nearing the end of its console exclusivity period on PlayStation 5.

If it’s a light month in Game Pass additions, it’s a heavy month for losses. The games leaving Game Pass in late March include A Memoir Blue, Chinatown Detective Agency, ClusterTruck, Double Dragon Neon, Kraken Academy!!, MLB The Show 22 and Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid. They all leave the service on March 31.