Xbox today revealed the first wave of games coming to Game Pass in August. We’re getting titles like Ghost Recon Wildlands, Cooking Simulator, and Offworld Trading Company. The new wave also includes a couple of day one releases, including Two Point Campus.

Ghost Recon Wildlands is the first title, being available today. It’s followed on August 4 by puzzle game Shenzhen I/O. The rest of the releases (non-day one, that is) launch on August 11. These are turn-based RPG Expeditions: Rome, RTS Offworld Trading Company, and Cooking Simulator (which is pretty self-explanatory).

The day one releases are Turbo Golf Racing and Two Point Campus. The latter is the sequel to whimsical sim Two Point Hospital. It launches on August 9. Turbo Golf Racing is an eight-player sports racing title, which features cars pushing giant balls around, Rocket League-style. It launches on August 4.

The sacrificial games leaving the service for this wave are Boyfriend Dungeon, Curse of the Dead Gods, Library of Ruina, Starmancer and Train Sim World 2. All leave the service on August 15. Xbox also recently announced its Games with Gold for August. As of the first, subscribers can download Calico and Saints Row 2. On August 16, they can claim ScourgeBringer and Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine.