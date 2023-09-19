We're thrilled to announce the return of GamesBeat Next, hosted in San Francisco this October, where we will explore the theme of "Playing the Edge." Apply to speak here and learn more about sponsorship opportunities here. At the event, we will also announce 25 top game startups as the 2024 Game Changers. Apply or nominate today!

Xbox Game Pass is getting its second wave of titles in September, which features several day one launch titles. While it’s not as weighty an addition as the one earlier this month — which included Starfield and Lies of P — the new additions do include the upcoming co-op title Payday 3 and multiplayer game Party Animals.

The aforementioned Party Animals, a multiplayer brawler starring animal characters, is the first to join Game Pass on September 20. The next is Payday 3, the FPS heist-em-up, which launches on September 21. September’s third and final addition is Cocoon, a new adventure game from Jeppe Carlsen, the lead gameplay designer behind Limbo and Inside.

This wave also includes two games joining in early October. The first is The Lamplighter’s League, a turn-based strategy game with pulp adventure vibes. The only game on the list that isn’t a launch title is Gotham Knights, the Gotham City-set action-adventure game starring Batman’s wayward proteges. Both Gotham Knights and The Lamplighter’s League launch on Game Pass on October 3.

The second sacrifice of September includes several excellent games, including Beacon Pines and Weird West. The other games leaving are Despot’s Game, Last Call BBS, Moonscars, Outriders and Prodeus. They leave the service on September 30. This is the first addition to the Game Pass library since the launch of the Core tier, which offers a set list of 36 games to former Xbox Live Gold subscribers. According to Xbox, it will note any future additions or removals to Core (which won’t be as extensive as those of the main Game Pass library) alongside the other Game Pass titles.